6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Misbah reveals the truth about Ali and James is arrested

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) reveals the shocking truth about her past with Ali Shazhad (Raji James) leaving Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) stunned as he learns what really happened between his parents.

Juliet Nightingale (Neve Blackshaw) is horrified to learn it wasn’t just stalker Timmy spying on her and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) online, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has to defend herself and Nate Denby (Chris Charles) makes a surprising offer.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 1st – 5th November 2021.

Misbah and Ali’s past revealed

Dr Ali is set to be the toast of a swanky hospital ball for securing his latest medical research grant, but when Misbah is asked to make his introductory speech she panics as she realises she can’t keep her tragic secret any longer.

Taking to the stage, Misbah is haunted by painful flashbacks and flees the party in hysterics. Worried Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) follows her mum home and is shocked when she finally opens up about her and Ali’s past and a terrible truth emerges. There are enormous repercussions from the family, particularly Shaq who’s life is about to change forever…

Shaq is out of control

In the run-up to Ali’s moment in the spotlight, he attempts to bond with son Shaq by getting him drunk and encouraging him to make a move on Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), not caring about how Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) might feel about that. Will Sami be influenced by evil Ali?

Following the revelations about his father from mum Misbah, shocked Shaq spirals down a boozy, bolshy and very dark path. Sami tries to stop his stepbrother from doing something he’s bound to regret, but can he stop Shaq – and the entire Maalik family – from imploding?

James is arrested

Juliet and Peri are still reeling from pervy stalker Timmy having hidden a webcam in their bedroom, and a chance encounter with a stranger makes them realise to their horror it wasn’t just the nasty nerd watching them – they were being streamed across the internet.

Operation: Bluebird, the sleazy webcam network masterminded by bad boy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), is on the verge of being exposed and Juliet begs James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for help. But James ends up in a compromising situation and Fergus won’t let his online activity be exposed without a fight. All this leads to a twist in the search for Timmy (will his body be found?), more upset for Juliet and James getting arrested…

Cindy and Ripley clash over climate change

Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) is sick of market boss Cindy and her attitude towards sustainability, which is totally at odds with their eco-friendly fashion stall, so they out her hypocrisy on social media and end up being issued an ultimatum that threatens the future of Sweater Thunberg (surely the best pun on TV).

At the stall’s fashion show to raise awareness on their environmental ethos, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) puts a plan in motion that attracts the attention of the press but potentially puts their romance with Ripley on the rocks… This storyline is part of the great soap crossover taking place this week, in which the UK’s continuing dramas reference each other for the first time in a special event coinciding with the COP26 climate change conference. Watch out for Hollyoaks giving a nod to Corrie and Holby.

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Nate is still acting shifty and whispering down the phone to the mysterious Lexi (Natalie Anderson), and this week we get an intriguing tease about what exactly he’s hiding. Have you worked it out yet? The sexy stall-holder also has a surprise offer for a fellow villager, could this be connected to the big secret he’s keeping?

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) still can’t forgive Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) for meddling in her love life, especially when she hears about her mum’s police report. Relations between mother and daughter are more derailed than ever so Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) arranges peace talks hoping it improves the situation. It comes to something when the only mate Mandy’s got is also her arch-enemy.