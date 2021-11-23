6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Darren tries to escape and Luke goes missing

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) tries to escape being held hostage, but will Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) let him out of his sights?

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) puts himself in danger as his dementia symptoms worsen, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) finds out the new evidence in her rape case is fake, and the McQueens learn they’ll be homeless for Christmas!

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 29th November – 3rd December 2021.

Will Darren escape?

Darren is desperate to escape his incarceration and when a chance presents itself he seizes it with both hands. However, his hopes are dashed when he gets his hands on a phone only for it run out of battery just as Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) answers his call, then another attempt backfires and Dazzle ends up back in his hotel room prison with Ethan. But who is pulling the reluctant criminal’s strings?

Back in the village, Nancy has given up on her husband coming home and vows to move on with her life. Not easy as she has a constant reminder of Darren in the form the baby she’s carrying. Her pregnancy becomes public knowledge at work thanks to blabbermouth Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett), and Nance wonders what the future holds, unaware her other half is in terrible danger.

Luke goes missing

Thankfully not everyone’s given up on Darren, and best mate Luke obsessively pursues leads on his whereabouts – one of which leads to the hotel where he’s being held. Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) also happen to be at the location on a cleaning job, so will they find their friend?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) knows Luke’s determination is driven by his dementia and fears his symptoms are making him act irrationally, and when he goes walkabout overnight and catches hypothermia she fears his next impulsive decision could put him in real danger. Meanwhile, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark( gets tested to see if he’s inherited his dad’s condition, and finds unlikely comfort in the arms of crackpot Becky Quinn (Katie McGlynn). Now there’s a pairing we didn’t predict.

Misbah’s shock

Misbah is momentarily relieved when new evidence comes to light that suggests Ali Shazhad (Raji James) actually admitted he raped her 30 years ago and felt remorse for his actions – only to come crashing down to earth to learn it was forged, dashing her hopes for a trial.

Refusing to give up the Maaliks wrack their brains for another way to get justice, but the household are at odds over the fake evidence as some feel it could be their only option to convict evil Ali. Should they keep quiet or come clean to the police? Then someone takes matters into their own hands and things get violent…

McQueens on the streets

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) wants a perfect family Christmas, which is easier said than done when the family in question is the cursed McQueens. First, T’s plan for buying her daughter’s dream present are ruined when someone beats her to it, then Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) drops the distinctly un-festive bombshell he’s sold his flat and the clan have to be out by Christmas!

The miffed McQueens stage a protest with placards and bags of attitude outside the Dog, much to Tony’s horror. Can they convince their landlord to give them a reprieve, or will the rowdy bunch be on the streets while everyone else is tucking into their turkey? And who has bought Tone’s gaff?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) tries to maintain a sense of calm as Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) freaks out following recent developments, and begs her hot-headed brother to keep his head down so as to avoid suspicion. Even Ms Faroe finds her cool exterior cracking when she realises Nate Denby (Chris Charles) is getting closer to the truth about Lisa’s death. Is the game up over a year after their cousin’s gruesome (if accidental) murder?

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) have a wonderful time babysitting Faith for Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), and when the grateful mum praises their skills the teen sweethearts take it as a sign. No, not to charge more for childcare – smitten Ella reckons her and Charlie are ready to show the world they’re not little kids any more by having a kid of their own. Is Charlie on board?