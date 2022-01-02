Hollyoaks 2022 preview: 11 spoilers for the year ahead

It’s an explosive start to 2022 in Hollyoaks as a fire spreads through the village, putting lives in danger and kicking off a spectacular 12 months of drama.

But the sensational stunt is just the start as we’ve got shocking confessions, surprise returns, heartbreak and horror ahead for the villagers.

Here is RadioTimes.com‘s exciting preview of what Hollyoaks has in store this year!

Is Mercedes’ son a killer?

Does evil run in the family? That’s the question Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) will be asking of her son in 2022 when her son Bobby Costello’s (Jayden Fox) creepy behaviour becomes increasingly worrying… “Bobby shows just how similar he is to serial killer Uncle Silas,” reveals our Hollyoaks insider. “He tells a huge lie in a life-threatening situation, which has a deadly cost…”

Explosion in the village

The new year is off to an explosive start when a huge blast rips through the Salon de The, where many villagers are gathered for a special event. In the best tradition of Hollyoaks stunts, there will be generous portions of devastation, drama – and death! “The incident has fatal repercussions for the residents,” whispers our source. So who’s getting killed off?

Toby confesses

Consumed with guilt, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) finally decides to come clean about murdering cousin Lisa, setting off a chain of events that could destroy the Deveraux clan. “The walls are closing in on Toby as he readies himself to make a big confession and finally gets his comeuppance for his murderous past,” says our insider. “But how will his loved ones react?”

Ste and Sienna dragged into drama

If you thought scally Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and snobby Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) teaming up to run a cleaning company together was just for laughs then buckle up – the unlikely pals’ business venture takes a more sinister turn in 2022 as they become embroiled in something very dirty indeed. “Things take an unexpected turn for Deadly Sheen, and they find themselves cleaning more than just dirty toilets…”

Lisa Hunter returns

Hollyoaks legend Gemma Atkinson returns for a brief guest stint in the spring, as the former Strictly Come Dancing star reprises her iconic role of Lisa Hunter. The character, last seen in 2005, returns as part of an exciting storyline for former best friend Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron), but why has she come back? And will Zara be pleased to see her?

Warren’s last chance

Talking of the past, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) finds himself confronted by his old crimes and struggles to reconcile his bad boy days with the family man he wants to be – then things get even more complicated! “A major event might be Warren’s shot at redemption as his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), hopes it will make him finally change his ways.” Can Foxy turn over a new leaf?

Dying Luke’s blast from the past

As his dementia worsens, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) faces an uncertain 2022 as his past and future collide. “Luke’s family and friends struggle to manage his unpredictable behaviour,” sighs our mole. “He soon comes face-to-face with his past when he receives an unexpected visitor.” Who is returning to the village?

John Paul’s battle with the booze

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) enjoying more than the odd tipple of late, and after a traumatic 2021 that saw the death of his abusive fiancee the next 12 months will see him spiral into alcoholism – and our show insider says this will have dangerous consequences. “John Paul’s drinking gets out of control and puts his job in jeopardy when he brings alcohol to the school premises. His bad decision results in a huge incident…”

Sid’s drug overdose hell

Troubled teen Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is finally in a good place as he starts a new romance, but a stark reminder of his drug dealing past throws his life off track this spring as an old face returns and long-buried secrets are exposed. Worst of all, this leads to somebody accidentally overdosing and fighting for their lives… Will the county lines legacy destroy Sid once and for all?

Misbah fights for justice

Fans have praised the emotional scenes around Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) facing her demons and reporting Ali Shazhad (Raji James) for historic sexual assault, and 2022 will follow her brave quest for justice. “The case against Ali continues as their son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik), starts to question his own identity.” Unfortunately, there are more hurdles to clear as our source explains: “Then an article posted by Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) threatens to jeopardise the trial…”

Maxine reunited with her secret dad

Hollyoaks’ latest family, the Chen-Williams, were unveiled to viewers over the festive period and like any newcomers the clan have brought a bucketload of secrets with them – namely that dad Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is the long-lost father of Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson)! What is the real story of Dave’s history with Trish Minniver (Denise Welch), and can Max form a relationship with her parent when she learns some upsetting secrets?