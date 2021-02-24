Gabby’s pregnancy news spreads in Emmerdale – will Jamie play happy families?

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has been one of the biggest villains in Emmerdale for some time now and one bad decision after another has seen his life fall apart.

But rather than take his actions on board and working on being a better person, he has continued his downward spiral and just because he now has another baby on the way does not mean he is set to change his ways.

With his sights set on Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), it seems that any hopes that mum to be Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has of the two becoming a proper couple could be dashed – but is heartbreak all that Jamie has planned?

He is certainly frustrated when he learns that Dawn has found out the news. She wastes no time in heading over to see him and he immediately begs her not to end things between them. Gabby meanwhile is growing closer to Kim (Claire King) and that is a huge concern to Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) who does not want her to be led any further astray.

But it seems that her warnings have fallen on deaf ears as Gabby ignores what she says and continues to spend time with Kim – hoping that it will bring her closer to Jamie. And it seems that it may be working as Jamie soon apologises and asks her out to dinner but given what he is like, what are his real intentions and what do they mean for Gabby and the baby?

