The colours are so iconic now due to various press photos showing them all in their Christmas costumes, and The Six even wore their associated shades at the National Television Awards in 2023, which firmly gained them icon statuses.

However, the group almost looked very different, as executive producer Chris Clenshaw explained to press including RadioTimes.com.

"We did have a very early meeting, last October, and we discussed at one point the idea they were all going to be different shades of red.

Kathy, Sonia and Rocky in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"But then it just didn't feel right for various reasons. Actually, we didn't land on that, and we went with individual colours that suit their characters."

Are the colours really a giveaway? Well, considering Stacey is in red and has caused lust from Jack (Scott Maslen), that fits.

For Denise, she would be positively green with envy over losing her man to another woman, surely.

Sharon's white dress could be a symbol of purity, and thus clear her from any crime.

Linda simply always wears pink, and the colour signifies love and compassion - known traits of hers.

That leaves Kathy in purple, a common sign of loyalty, which is fitting for a woman who has promised to have the back of her fellow female friends multiple times.

But who will end up as the killer?

