That means that week's schedule will see an episode air on BBC One on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm.

This is due to the UEFA Women's Nations League football game between Scotland and England on 4th December.

The match will air on BBC One, with Eilidh Barbour leading the action from Glasgow's Hampden Park in the final round of group games in the inaugural competition.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Some EastEnders fans have already noticed the change, with many pleased with the one-off Friday episode.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Omg finally an EE episode on a Friday!"

In March 2022, EastEnders confirmed there would be scheduling changes to its broadcast pattern, which meant the BBC soap wouldn't air on Friday nights and instead would air every Monday to Thursday evening.

Harriett Thorpe and Kellie Bright. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The change was the first time in EastEnders history the soap aired regularly on Wednesday nights.

Speaking about the changes at the time, BBC Studios' continuing drama chief Kate Oates said she was "delighted" with the new regular time slots.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.