Kelly Neelan kidnapped and in danger in Coronation Street horror

This week, the youngster will find a stash of cash that belonged to her dad - the dodgy Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) - and she decides to make amends for all the people he ripped off in his lifetime.

When Gary Windass (Mikey North) learns of her plan, he is furious, and tries to put her off, knowing full well how dangerous Rick's associates can be.

As viewers know all too well, head-strong Kelly will do what she wants, so she sets off on her dangerous mission and meets up with one of Rick's old partners.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Her plan goes wrong and Kelly is kidnapped, locked in a cellar, and it seems like her days are numbered, in scenes that will air on Friday.

Speaking of the dramatic scenes about to unfold. Gibson says of Kelly's predicament: "Kelly is distraught. Every time she gets herself into these sorts of situations she feels like she has hit rock bottom, but then another situation so it's a constant cycle of awful situations for her.

"Kelly is fearing for her life, she knows what her dad was capable of so she is terrified of what his enemies could do."

Once again, Kelly finds herself in a terrible situation - can she get out of this one, or has she crossed the line this time?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.