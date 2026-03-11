While the future of Star Trek looks a little uncertain at the moment, one of the franchise's showrunners has revealed he's not exactly short of ideas for where it could go.

Henry Alonso Myers, who is the co-showrunner of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds alongside Akiva Goldsman, has confirmed that the two of them have pitched their new idea, which they're calling Star Trek: Year One, to Paramount+ and it's now "in their hands".

Year One would act as a sequel to Strange New Worlds, following Paul Wesley's James T Kirk on board the USS Enterprise.

“Yeah, we we’ve brought them a lot," Myers recently told TrekMovie. "We’ve done a lot to give to them. It’s in their hands right now. They’re taking a look at it, trying to decide it. I mean, there’s a lot of love for our show over there, and obviously a lot of love for Star Trek.”

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. Marni Grossman / Paramount Plus

He added: "We think it would be a great [show], it’s the next thing for Star Trek, we think, in the story that we’ve been telling. But it’s out of our hands."

Goldsman has previously said that the final episode of Strange New Worlds (which will end with its fifth season) will show Kirk’s first day of command.

Year One would then fill in the gaps in his story, before we see him in The Original Series episode Where No Man Has Gone Before.

It's thought that other cast members, including Ethan Peck (Spock), Jess Bush (Christine Chapel), Martin Quinn (Scotty), and Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura) could also join the show.

Strange New Worlds wrapped on its fifth and final season late last year - although it still has two seasons left to air.

Season 4 is expected to air sometime this year.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+.

