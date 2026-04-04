❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sinners director Ryan Coogler developing new adaptation of best-selling book series that previously inspired cult TV show
Ryan Coogler is bringing cult ’90s sci-fi hit Animorphs back to screens with a new Disney+ adaptation.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 4 April 2026 at 10:22 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad