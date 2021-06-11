Here’s how you can appear in the next Marvel project
You could appear alongside the likes of Captain Marvel and Black Widow.
Marvel Studios is producing a brand new documentary focused on the “super women” both behind and in front of the camera in the MCU – and you could be in it.
The Disney Plus series will also feature a handful of “super power” fans of Marvel’s “strong women,” and is inviting those who’d like to take part to apply now.
From Black Widow to Captain Marvel and Gamora, the documentary series promises to be a nostalgic journey showcasing the “powerful women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.
“Marvel Studios is excited to bring an original unscripted documentary series to Disney Plus, showcasing the strong and inspiring women who bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life both behind and in front of the camera,” reads the Marvel announcement.
In continues, “This upcoming series will feature the Super Heroes you know onscreen, the brilliant minds who work tirelessly offscreen, and a few incredible fans of the powerful women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you or someone you know is that ‘super power’ fan of Marvel’s strong women and would love to participate in this groundbreaking documentary series, we invite you to apply!”
Applicants will need to fill out an application form and show proof of ID, in addition to two photos of themselves and “two photos or a link to a video highlighting of your memorabilia or fan art”.
Applicants will also need to be 18 years old or above as of 20th May 2021. You can read more about the terms and conditions and submit your application here.
