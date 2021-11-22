Jeremy Renner on the Avengers: Endgame storyline picked up in Hawkeye: “We had to address that”

We don’t have long to go now until Hawkeye lands on Disney Plus, with Jeremy Renner reprising the role of Clint Barton for a six-parter that promises to be full of action, archery and, rather surprisingly but perhaps refreshingly for Marvel, festive fun.

Renner’s Avenger will take on aspiring vigilante Kate Bishop, played by Dickinson’s Hailee Steinfeld, as his protegee in the latest of Marvel’s Disney Plus outings. But the pair won’t have an easy ride of it, with Hawkeye’s past coming back to haunt him.

The trailer already teased the series would delve into Clint’s dark past as Ronin, the name he adopted while taking out gangs in Avengers: Endgame after his family vanished following Thanos’s snap. And now, Renner himself has revealed Ronin was something that “had to be addressed at some point”.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Renner said: “That was always something very, very important I think we had to address at some point. And I’m glad we were able to kind of tie it into this story.”

The actor said he couldn’t talk “too much about it”, suggesting his past as Ronin could be even more important than we’ve been led to believe so far.

Before Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff comes along to offer hope for his family’s return in Avengers: Endgame, Ronin is seen taking out an entire Yakuza contingent.

“When I wore this suit, I made a whole lot of enemies,” Clint earnestly explains in the trailer.

But some fans have speculated that these enemies could be based much closer to home, with many speculating that Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk could appear in the series – making him the first character of Marvel’s Netflix series to make the move to Disney Plus.

Hawkeye episodes one and two stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 24th November, with new episodes weekly afterwards. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.