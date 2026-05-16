Warning: Spoilers ahead for For All Mankind season 5 episode 8.

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For All Mankind season 5 has taken an explosive turn in episode 8 - but some fans were a little distracted from the dramatic events by a certain actor's appearance.

As the dispute between Mars and Earth continued in the Apple TV alt-history, the new episode, titled Brave New World, saw Earth send a team to the Goldilocks Asteroid take back control of the Red Planet.

However, the mission ended in tragedy with Avery Jarett (played by Ines Asserson) and her teammates accidentally caught in a bomb blast orchestrated by Celia (Mireille Enos) and Lenya (Costa Ronin).

During the episode, however, some fans were a little distracted from the action when they noticed an unexpectedly familiar face.

As Jarrett, played by Ines Asserson, prepares for the mission, we see an appearance from a Russian special forces soldier, played by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

Taking no nonsense, he tells Jarrett's Mars-born teammate to "remember which side you're on".

Connor Storrie in For All Mankind season 5 episode 8 Apple TV

Fans were delighted to see the actor back in action - and particularly utilising his Russian accent again, with one saying on X (formerly Twitter): "Connor Storrie making a cameo in the new episode of For All Mankind and doing a russian accent again?? OMG."

Another added: "It’s Connor Storrie in the new episode of For All Mankind (cameo), he speaks in russian accent but he doesn’t look like Ilya Rozanov at all ? omg the actor you are Connor."

One more joked: "ILYA ROZANOV WHY ARE YOU GOING TO MARS!"

This season of For All Mankind was filmed in 2024, before Storrie shot his acclaimed series Heated Rivalry, in which he played Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov.

The remaining two episodes of For All Mankind season 5 is set to explore the fallout from the devastation, with tensions between the two planets rising even further.

For All Mankind has already been renewed for season 6, which is expected to air in 2027, while spin-off series Star City is on its way at the end of this month.

For All Mankind is available to stream on Apple TV.

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