During his visit to Bad Wolf Studios (home to series including Doctor Who and His Dark Materials), the Prince followed in the footsteps of every Doctor, from William Hartnell to Ncuti Gatwa, as he pushed open the doors to the TARDIS.

Photos from his visit show him touring the iconic set, inspecting the interior of the Fifteenth Doctor's TARDIS and standing at the central console. You can check out photos from his visit below!

Elsewhere, he also toured the set of The Other Bennet Sister, an upcoming period drama set to air in 2026, and met with recipients of the Prince William Bursary.

A montage of the visit was shared on the Kensington Palace social media accounts, with a message reading: "Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, meeting trainees supported by @bafta’s Prince of Wales Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales, exploring the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, and joining St Albans RC Primary School for a classroom puppetry workshop.

"From period pieces to all of time and space, both the BAFTA bursary and Bad Wolf Studios are actively inspiring future generations of creative talent. Well done to all those involved, and best of luck to tonight’s nominees!"

Over the years in beloved BBC sci-fi, the Doctor has had plenty of run-ins with the monarchy, with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor notably saving Buckingham Palace from destruction in the 2007 Christmas special, Voyage of the Damned.

But, after his visit, could the Prince be open to a cameo in future? Stranger things have happened!



Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.