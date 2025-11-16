Doctor Who legend Bonnie Langford has shared her hopes that Carole Ann Ford will return as iconic companion Susan Foreman.

Ford reprised her role as Susan, the first ever companion on the show, in the latest season of Doctor Who, but with just a few brief appearances, many fans felt her arc in the show seemed unfinished.

Langford, who also reprised her role as Melanie Bush, gave her take on Ford's return during an in-depth interview, telling RadioTimes.com: "A lot of these things are left like a tease, aren't they? They drop a little carrot, and you go, 'Where are we going with this?' And sometimes it doesn't go anywhere. Sometimes it goes somewhere much later.

"With Carole Ann appearing, I knew the day she was there, and it was terribly exciting and very covert, and none of us were allowed to know. But I happened to follow her into a studio one day and go, 'Oh, wow, that's going to be amazing!'.

"So it would be nice to think that she came back and had a little bit more to offer."

Ford recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about how her scenes in season 15 were changed from what was originally planned, explaining: "I think enough people out there know by now that something extra was filmed and wasn't shown.

Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman in Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

"So yes, of course there were a couple more [scenes] which, because of some changes that had to be made, didn't make sense once the changes have been made. So they obviously had to film something else that went with those changes.

"[It's a] shame though – I'd love to have done it, and the bit I did do, I really enjoy doing, and I love seeing it. I sort of looked as if I was floating in space. And you've still got to find me, grandfather! I'm waiting for that!"

Bonnie Langford's full interview will be available on RadioTimes.com on 18th November. Stay tuned for Carole Ann Ford's full interview.

