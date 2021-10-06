Colin Baker says an actor of colour should replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

It’s all change on Doctor Who with Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker on their way out, and Russell T Davies on his way back in as Doctor Who showrunner. But the big question of the moment is who will he be bringing with him to helm the sonic screwdriver when his second tenure in charge starts?

Colin Baker, who is still playing the Sixth Doctor via the Big Finish Doctor Who audio stories, has been talking to Digital Spy about all things Doctor Who. And given the upcoming change, it was always something Baker was going to be asked about. As for who he thinks will be next to step into the TARDIS, Baker is confident he knows the direction that the BBC will take.

“I suspect that the trend is going to take us down the BAME route – and quite right, too! There’s a whole sector of the acting community that’s been ill-served for decades. It’ll certainly, I suspect, not be a white middle-aged man; I would like to think it will be another female Doctor because I enjoyed watching [Jodie].”

“I love something that she has brought, that I’ve never seen in a Doctor before, which is joy: the joy of being the Doctor. I suppose joy isn’t a particularly manly attribute. Usually, smugness is more what men go for, rather than joy!”

Baker also spoke about his time playing the role of the Doctor on screen and how his portrayal in his debut story The Twin Dilemma meant some fans initially struggled to warm to him.

“A lot of people were wrong about the Sixth Doctor, who he was and what he stood for, based on the moments after regeneration when I attacked my companion,” he said. “Which, of course, is not what the Doctor should be doing!”

