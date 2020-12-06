Amazon’s animated superhero series Invincible features superstar cast

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has announced big name additions including Jonathan Groff, Mahershala Ali and Jon Hamm to the voice cast for his Amazon Prime Video animated superhero series Invincible.

Deadline reported that Invincible would star Oscar winner Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Mindhunter star Groff as Rick Sheridan, Emmy winner Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, and Ezra Miller as DA Sinclair.

Previous cast already announced for Invincible include Zachary Quinto, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Max Burkholder.

Invincible is based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name which was produced by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley for 15 years until it ended in 2018.

It tells the story of a teenager, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who is pretty ordinary in most respects, except for the fact his father, Nolan, is a member of the Viltrumite race and is the most powerful superhero on the planet, known as Omni-Man.

Omni-Man is on a mission of benevolence and enlightenment but, as Mark’s own extraordinary powers develop, he discovers that his father may not be everything he grew up believing him to be.

In fact, Omni-Man may be the first wave of an alien invasion of Earth.

Whiplash star JK Simmons will play Omni-Man in the eight hour-long episodes in season one.

The cast news on Invincible was announced at the CCXP Worlds event and the series is scheduled to stream on Amazon some time in 2021.

Invincible will be the perfect companion series to Amazon’s global hit The Boys and will strengthen its position as the number one channel for adult superhero franchises.

