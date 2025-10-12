Riot Women locations: Where was Sally Wainwright's BBC drama filmed?
Here’s where the new BBC drama is set – and how it has a connection to Happy Valley…
In the BBC’s new drama Riot Women, a local community becomes the centrepiece of a musical revolution, thanks to five women who form a punk rock band.
Tired of living as “women of a certain age,” and driven by a bubbling mix of rage and disdain born from their simultaneously manic and mundane lives, the band becomes a life raft for everyone involved — giving them a renewed sense of self they haven’t felt in years.
But not everyone is on board. Loved ones and fellow locals are divided, with some baffled and others firmly opposed to their new hobby — and their unexpected lifeline.
Here’s everything you need to know about where Riot Women was filmed.
Where was Riot Women filmed? All the major locations
Hebden Bridge
Riot Women is set and filmed in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire — the same town that inspired Sally Wainwright’s acclaimed series Happy Valley.
The area has also served as the backdrop for Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax. Speaking on her decision to return, Wainwright said:
“It’s a story that could really be set anywhere, to be honest, but I like writing in my own vernacular because I think it brings more comedy. You can’t beat the landscape in Hebden Bridge.
Riot Women is even more Hebden-centric than Happy Valley was, as we filmed extensively around the town. It looks gorgeous on camera, and you get a strong sense of place — which is vital in making a TV show feel authentic.
It has a very particular atmosphere, and that comes from being rooted in a specific part of the world.”
Duke of Wellington Pub
The Duke of Wellington plays a key role throughout the series. Home to Jess, it hosts many important scenes and becomes the band’s rehearsal space.
In reality, the pub is The Albert — or “The Famous Albert” — located in the heart of Hebden Bridge. Known for its triangular shape, it has become a local landmark.
Calderdale Royal Hospital
In episode five, more than one of the Riot Women finds themselves in need of A&E, with much of the episode filmed inside Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Talent Show Hall
The band’s journey begins with a local talent show, and a simple ABBA cover becomes their rallying point. The competition is a big moment for the group.
Filming took place at St Michael’s Church Hall in Mytholmroyd.
Riot Women airs Sunday 12th October at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
