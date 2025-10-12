But not everyone is on board. Loved ones and fellow locals are divided, with some baffled and others firmly opposed to their new hobby — and their unexpected lifeline.

Where was Riot Women filmed? All the major locations

Rosalie Craig as Kitty and Joanna Scanlan as Beth. BBC/Drama Republic/Helen Williams

Hebden Bridge



Riot Women is set and filmed in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire — the same town that inspired Sally Wainwright’s acclaimed series Happy Valley.

The area has also served as the backdrop for Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax. Speaking on her decision to return, Wainwright said:

“It’s a story that could really be set anywhere, to be honest, but I like writing in my own vernacular because I think it brings more comedy. You can’t beat the landscape in Hebden Bridge.

Riot Women is even more Hebden-centric than Happy Valley was, as we filmed extensively around the town. It looks gorgeous on camera, and you get a strong sense of place — which is vital in making a TV show feel authentic.

It has a very particular atmosphere, and that comes from being rooted in a specific part of the world.”

Duke of Wellington Pub

The Duke of Wellington plays a key role throughout the series. Home to Jess, it hosts many important scenes and becomes the band’s rehearsal space.

In reality, the pub is The Albert — or “The Famous Albert” — located in the heart of Hebden Bridge. Known for its triangular shape, it has become a local landmark.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

In episode five, more than one of the Riot Women finds themselves in need of A&E, with much of the episode filmed inside Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Talent Show Hall

The band’s journey begins with a local talent show, and a simple ABBA cover becomes their rallying point. The competition is a big moment for the group.

Filming took place at St Michael’s Church Hall in Mytholmroyd.

Riot Women airs Sunday 12th October at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

