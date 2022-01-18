Trigger Point star Vicky McClure is the cover star of this week’s Radio Times
Vicky McClure talks about inspiring the next generation of working-class actors.
Published:
This week’s Radio Times cover star is Vicky McClure who discusses upcoming ITV drama Trigger Point– which centres around the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.
The Line of Duty star reveals why she decided not to wear any make-up while playing Lana Washington (the six-part series’ lead) and how she seeks to inspire the next generation of working-class actors.
“You don’t really need-make up,” says McClure. “I think it’s important to strip things back and be comfortable. I mean, my body isn’t fully toned; people will see the real Vicky, as well as Lana. I’m not hiding anything.”
Also in this week’s Radio Times magazine:
- Jay Blades talks about his upcoming BBC One documentary Learning to Read at 51 – detailing how he successfully kept not being able to read a secret and how the education system let him down as a child.
- Award-winning actor Martin Freeman discusses his starring role in BBC One’s upcoming drama The Responder – revealing that he not only had to learn how to talk Scouse but also walk the walk.
- Julian Fellowes talks about the importance of telling the story of Black middle classes in the late 19th century in New York in his new Sky Atlantic series The Gilded Age: “I hope we’ll be able to reach the Americans with it. I don’t think they have the same automatic connection with their own history that the British seem to, unless it’s about the founding of their nation or the Wild West.”
- Jason Isaacs says the Harry Potter films have been a magical force in his life and that Lucius Malfoy is not a fictional character.
