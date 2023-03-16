Based on the young adult novels by Edo van Belkom, the series features Gellar as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who appeared straight-edged at first but revealed herself to be hiding huge secrets at a pivotal moment.

Sarah Michelle Gellar fans have been thrilled to see the Buffy star fighting monsters once again in her brand new series Wolf Pack, which concluded its first season this week on Paramount Plus .

As Gellar herself told TVLine following a major reveal midway through season 1: “I think that everyone watching knows there’s a reason I’m here — no one’s like, she’s just here to be the arson investigator.

"I appreciate everyone hanging on, but I promise that’s only just one of the twists. It doesn’t end there. Filming that was so much fun. Even the crew was like, 'Wait, what’s happening?'"

Following an exciting season finale that unveiled yet more shocking developments, viewers are now calling for Wolf Pack to be renewed for season 2. Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a Wolf Pack season 2?

The cast of Wolf Pack. Paramount+/MTV Entertainment Inc.

Wolf Pack is yet to score a renewal from Paramount Plus just yet, with news on the show's future expected in the coming weeks once viewership across the weekly release schedule is tallied.

On that note, showrunner Jeff Davis was refreshingly realistic about the prospect of a second season, acknowledging that the renewal (or cancellation) would come down to factors largely out of his control.

He told SFX Magazine: "As you are doing the first season and setting up all these threads, you always start thinking a little further down the line... but nothing too concrete, yet.

"If enough subscribers sign up, if enough people watch, then we will get serious about it."

When could a possible Wolf Pack season 2 be released?

If Wolf Pack were to be renewed for a second season, it's quite likely that new episodes would arrive approximately one year after the show's debut – which would mean a premiere date in early 2024.

Who could be in the cast of Wolf Pack season 2?

If Wolf Pack does continue, then we expect Sarah Michelle Gellar to reprise her leading role of Kristin Ramsey, who appears to have plenty of hidden depths worth exploring in future stories.

Other main cast members from Wolf Pack season 1 could also return, including Armani Jackson as Everett Lang and Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro.

Meanwhile, there might also be more from Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Rodrigo Santoro as Luna, Harlan and Garrett Briggs respectively.

On the other hand, we've probably seen the last of Bailey Stender as Phoebe Caldwell and Sean Philip Glasgow as Connor Ryan, both of whom met a grisly end courtesy of the show's terrifying werewolf.

Is there a Wolf Pack season 2 trailer?

Nothing yet – but we'll update this page if any new footage drops.

