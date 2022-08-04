What time is The Sandman released on Netflix?

Enter Netflix , which has used its considerable cash reserves and liberal runtimes to transform The Sandman into an epic streaming drama, with a starry cast including Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The Sandman fans have been waiting decades for Neil Gaiman's seminal comic book series to make the leap into live-action, with many fearing that the complex source material might prove simply unadaptable.

In the lead role is relative unknown Tom Sturridge, who looks like he walked straight off the comic book page as infinite being Dream; imprisoned ruler of the nightmare realm.

After the release of a stunning The Sandman trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, anticipation for the blockbuster series is reaching fever pitch – so it's quite lucky that fans don't have to wait much longer until it's ready to stream.

What time does The Sandman come out on Netflix?

The Sandman is released on Netflix on Friday 5th August 2022.

Like most original shows on the streaming service, The Sandman will be streaming on Netflix UK from 8am BST, which equates to 3am Eastern time and 12am Pacific time for our friends across the pond.

How many episodes are in The Sandman?

The Sandman's first season on Netflix will consist of 10 episodes in total.

When the series was announced back in 2019, early reports claimed that it would kick off with an 11-episode opening season, but these plans seemingly changed in the time it took to reach the screen.

What is The Sandman about?

Based on the DC Comics title of the same name, The Sandman tells the story of Dream, a godlike being who is responsible for creating the dreams and nightmares that humans experience while they sleep.

However, in the early 20th century, he is captured by an occultist group led by Sir Roderick Burgess and held prisoner for more than a century, in which time his realm decays and the human world becomes far more dangerous.

When he finally frees himself from his constraints, Dream sets about restoring his power, but doing so will require confronting formidable enemies – including the devil herself.

Watch the epic Comic-Con trailer for The Sandman below.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th August.

