With just two more episodes of The Rings of Power to go, Lord of the Rings fans are bound to be wondering when the TV spin-off will be back for a second season – and luckily, boss Patrick McKay has teased what to expect from the future of Middle-earth.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, McKay candidly shared his thoughts on the first season, adding that the team believes that the episodes improve as the show progresses.

"Some people had nice things to say about the pilot and second episode, or they didn’t have nice things to say, but I hope they stay for more episodes," he said. "The bar has to keep going up."

"There are things that didn’t work as well in season 1 that might have worked in a smaller show,” he added. "It has to be about good and evil and the fate of the world or it doesn’t have that epic feeling you want when you’re in Tolkien."

Meanwhile, the team admitted that some of the first season's episodes "lack the urgency fans expect from Tolkien adaptations", with fellow showrunner JD Payne saying: "One of the big things we learned was even when it’s a small scene, it always has to tie back into the larger stakes."

The show won't shy away from tackling small moments, however, with Payne mentioning the scene in which Sam sees a star through the clouds in 2003's Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and says that the evil they're facing is but a passing shadow.

"It’s a tiny personal moment, but it reflects the theme of the entire work,” Payne notes. "And even the show’s loudest critics admit the series looks beautiful and does a fine job of creating and appreciating the wonders of Tolkien’s world."

The showrunners confirmed to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview back in September that filming on season 2 was just "a couple of weeks" away after the show receeived an early season 2 renewal back in November 2019.

The show continues on Friday, with episode 7 set to tackle the aftermath of last week's explosion in the Southlands.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

