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Harry Potter legend addresses possible return in upcoming HBO reboot amid recast rumours
Ralph Fiennes endorsed an alternative choice who would be "amazing" in the role of Lord Voldemort.
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Published: Saturday, 11 April 2026 at 12:09 pm
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