While it might not enjoy the name recognition of his later work, Wild Cards remains dear to the hearts of readers around the world, imagining an alternate history in which super-powered beings emerge in the years following World War II.

Marvel has announced a comic book adaptation of Wild Cards, the anthology of fantasy stories masterminded by Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin.

They are created from the cosmic Wild Card virus, which kills some people and hideously mutates others, but for a lucky few it can bestow extraordinary gifts to be used for good or evil.

Martin said: "As my fans may already know, the Wild Cards World holds a special place in my heart, so to have the privilege of announcing that an industry titan like Marvel is going to produce the narrative from the beginning as a comic book brings me no end of joy."

Of course, Martin himself has a full dance card including the long-awaited final chapters in the Game of Thrones series as well as television spin-off House of the Dragon.

Therefore, prolific comic book writer Paul Cornell will be handling this adaptation of the Wild Cards mythos, with artwork to be provided by Mike Hawthorne.

Cornell added: “Wild Cards is still a unique take on super heroes, a creation story that’s influenced everything since, but still maintains its power.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure to bring all these wonderful stories to their natural home at Marvel, and I hope to give George, Melinda and the rest of the Wild Cards Collective the credit they deserve for making the super hero myth new again.”

The first issue of Wild Cards will go on sale on Wednesday 1st June at your local comic book shop.

