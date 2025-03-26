Right now, Re:Zero (aka Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World) is nearing the end of its third season, telling an isekai adventure story about a young unemployed loner who gets transported to a fantasy world, and befriends a half-elf princess named Emilia.

The show's combination of isekai fantasy tropes and intense drama have proven very popular so far, and the wider Re:Zero franchise already has an extensive fanbase.

That means there's definitely an audience waiting for season 4, which would presumably adapt more upcoming storylines from the original Re:Zero canon.

Read on to learn everything we know about Re:Zero's potential fourth season!

Will there be a Re:Zero season 4?

Re:Zero season 4 hasn't yet been confirmed.

The good news here is that due to Re:Zero's popularity, a fourth season seems pretty likely. After all, this franchise has already built a notable audience across manga, anime, video games and more.

However, the show's creators haven't actually confirmed that a fourth season is in the works. And if it does get made, fans might have to wait several years for it to arrive.

When could a potential Re:Zero season 4 be released?

While many anime series release around one new season each year, Re:Zero isn't quite as efficient.

The show's first season premiered in 2016, followed by a second season airing in 2020 and 2021, and a third season airing in 2024 and 2025.

In other words, while it's theoretically possible for a fourth season to arrive in 2026, that doesn't seem likely given Re:Zero's past track record.

Considering the show's previous release schedule, Re:Zero fans could expect season 4 to arrive as late as 2029.

Where can I watch Re:Zero?

Re:Zero is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, in both dubbed and subtitled formats.

Re:Zero is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.