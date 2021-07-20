Where is Lorraine? The TV presenter will be taking a break from ITV this summer

Lorraine Kelly usually graces our screens each morning on her self-titled ITV breakfast show, Lorraine.

However, viewers may have noticed that the presenter was missing from her daytime show this morning, and will be for the rest of the summer.

The presenter usually goes on a summer break and this year, she’ll be replaced by some other famous faces.

So where is Lorraine? And who is replacing Lorraine for 2021? Here’s everything you need to know as the Scottish presenter continues her break.

Where is Lorraine?

The presenter, 61, is taking a much needed break from presenting duties. She previously revealed she has to wake up around 5am to get in the studio for her 9am show, so she’ll probably be enjoying a few lie-ins while away.

Who is replacing Lorraine?

Ranvir Singh is replacing Lorraine from the 29th to the 30th of July.

Speaking of her new role, Singh said: “It’s such a privilege to do the show because I’m a massive fan of Lorraine, obviously. She’s so supportive and wonderful. So to be sitting in her seat is just such a lovely moment. I started doing it before Christmas, I feel so at home there and the team is amazing.”

New presenters will be announced nearer the time.

In the past, Andi Peters and Christine Lampard have covered for Lorraine, so it’s likely we could be seeing them back on the sofa this year.

Lorraine is on ITV at 9am. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features.