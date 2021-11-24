Tom Fletcher gives Strictly fans a glimpse of Quickstep he never got to dance

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden became the latest couple to be eliminated from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing last weekend, making their emotional exit after losing in the dance off to Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu.

The McFly frontman hasn’t let that stop him dancing though, returning to training with Amy in spite of the fact he’s no longer in contention for the Glitterball trophy.

Tom shared a video of them dancing together in their old training room on Instagram, explaining: “Even though I was voted out of Strictly, we decided we would keep dancing – like a pair of losers.”

Amy chipped in to add that they were currently dancing in the room they should have been training in had they not been eliminated last weekend.

“My schedule was Strictly, so I had nothing else to do and the kids were at school, so we decided why not?!” Tom continued.

“We’ve shed a lot of tears. We went for dinner last night, had a little cry, after It Takes Two. I’ve never cried this much! But seriously though, I’m not crying because I’m bitter about leaving; I’m proud that I got this far but our time together is coming to an end so we’re making the most of the time when we can still dance.”

Tom and Amy proceeded to take requests from fans, revisiting their Paso Doble and Viennese Waltz one last time.

The Strictly stars also revealed they would have been dancing the Quickstep on Saturday night if they hadn’t been booted out of the competition, even giving fans a glimpse of what the routine would’ve looked like.

Despite being out of the competition (and giving us a peek at what we’re going to be missing this weekend due to their absence), Tom and Amy look to be in high spirits as they forge ahead in the true spirit of Strictly: keeping dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:55pm on BBC One and the results show airs Sunday at 7:20pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.