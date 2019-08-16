The winners will also receive a hefty £100,000 for winning, after Simon Cowell revealed he was going to double the prize fund during recording.

Our first look trailer shows how over the next six weeks, the judges will be wowed, shocked and appalled by what’s on offer.

British favourites returning to the programme include 2019 winner Colin Thackery, 2012 champions Ashleigh and Sully and the first ever winner of the Britain’s Got Talent franchise, Paul Potts.

Each week, a judge, as well as Ant and Dec, will be bestowed with a golden buzzer to send one hopeful straight through to the grand final.

Although the best of Britain will be celebrated in this spin-off series, two particularly prominent BGT acts will be missing from the line-up.

Both 2009 winners Diversity, and world-famous runner-up Susan Boyle, were unable to take part due to scheduling conflicts.

“They are both huge stars and the producers understand Susan and Diversity have commitments,” a BGT source told RadioTimes.com. “It’s a testament to the success of BGT that both have become so massive and everyone wishes them all the best on their upcoming performances and tours.

"There's a great line-up of acts for BGT: The Champions from previous BGT series and other Got Talent shows from around the world and everyone is really excited for viewers to see."

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions returns Saturday 31st August on ITV