Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Colin Thackery wins Britain’s Got Talent 2019

Colin Thackery wins Britain’s Got Talent 2019

Colin beat X and Ben Hart to the top prize

Colin Thackery ©Syco/Thames

Colin Thackery has been crowned the 13th winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

Advertisement

The 89-year-old wowed both judges and viewers at home with his rousing performance, dedicated to his late wife, which saw him take the top prize of £250,000 and a spot performing at the Royal Variety Performance.

Upon being announced the winner, Thackery told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, “I’m absolutely astonished, it’s incredible, I don’t know what to say!

“I’m lost for words for a change. Thank you very much from all of you and all the backing I had.

“Performing at the Royal Variety is what I wanted to do. Thank you.”

With over three million people voting, Thackery beat strong competition from X and Ben Hart, who came second and third respectively.

It was a final full of surprises for Britain’s Got Talent viewers, with Jonathan Goodwin performing a death-defying stunt which saw him being buried alive.

Cheryl was spotted open-mouthed in the audience as Goodwin made his great escape, leaving many to ponder whether she was going to be performing on the final (however, she confirmed she was not in an earlier Instagram story).

Advertisement

Illusionist X also revealed his true identity, unveiling himself to be Marc Spelmann – last year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist who earned Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Colin Thackery ©Syco/Thames
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

X BGT ©Syco/Thames

Britain’s Got Talent illusionist X reveals their identity

Cheryl

Is Cheryl performing in the Britain’s Got Talent final?

Murder Mystery

Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Britain's Got Talent 2019

Poll results Two acts neck-and-neck to win Britain's Got Talent final 2019