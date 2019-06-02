Colin Thackery wins Britain’s Got Talent 2019

Colin Thackery has been crowned the 13th winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

The 89-year-old wowed both judges and viewers at home with his rousing performance, dedicated to his late wife, which saw him take the top prize of £250,000 and a spot performing at the Royal Variety Performance.

Upon being announced the winner, Thackery told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, “I’m absolutely astonished, it’s incredible, I don’t know what to say!

“I’m lost for words for a change. Thank you very much from all of you and all the backing I had.

“Performing at the Royal Variety is what I wanted to do. Thank you.”

With over three million people voting, Thackery beat strong competition from X and Ben Hart, who came second and third respectively.

It was a final full of surprises for Britain’s Got Talent viewers, with Jonathan Goodwin performing a death-defying stunt which saw him being buried alive.

Cheryl was spotted open-mouthed in the audience as Goodwin made his great escape, leaving many to ponder whether she was going to be performing on the final (however, she confirmed she was not in an earlier Instagram story).

Illusionist X also revealed his true identity, unveiling himself to be Marc Spelmann – last year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist who earned Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer.