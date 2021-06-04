Channel 4 is seeking a “blockbuster” reality series after axing The Circle

Channel 4 is reportedly looking to find a “blockbuster” reality series to replace The Circle, following the broadcaster’s decision to cancel the show last month.

According to Broadcast, the channel is looking for a large-scale format with a “provocative top line idea”, with existing series such as The Island and Hunted given as examples for the type of show they’d like to commission.

The brief reads: “The format should have a competitive structure but not be based on multiple challenges. Layered narratives, drama, and comedy should all be baked into the idea.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that while Channel 4 would be happy for the show to feature members of the public, the preferred option is for a format that allows a celebrity cast.

The search forms part of the Channel’s £30m Global Format Fund, which was unveiled last December with the aim of finding five new shows – with independent production companies sharing international revenue with Channel 4.

It is hoped that successful shows will begin airing in the fourth quarter of 2021, but no further information is available at present.

It was announced in early May that Channel 4 would not be renewing the show despite it’s popularity, instead opting to make way for creative new ideas.

At the time, a Channel 4 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages. We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.

“In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season. We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series.”

The broadcaster is looking for a large-scale format with a "provocative top line idea".