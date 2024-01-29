As well as winning nine Grammys, Mitchell was also presented with a lifetime achievement award in 2002, and has been nominated 18 times.

Mitchell, who is now 80 years old, suffered a brain aneurysm rupture in 2015, and only returned to performing live for the first time since in 2022.

In June 2023, she played her first headline show in more than 20 years.

In performing at the ceremony, Mitchell will join other previously announced performers Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

Mitchell is best-known for songs including Both Sides Now, River, A Case of You and Woodstock.

As well as performing, Mitchell is also nominated for an award, which is being presented at this year's ceremony, in the Best Folk Album Category. This is for her 2023 live album Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live].

This year's nominations are led by SZA, who earned nine nominations in total. Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét all received seven nominations each, and Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark each received six nominations.

Trevor Noah is returning to host the ceremony, and said of the job: "I'm excited about that, yeah, it's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday 4th February.

