Joe Wicks says he’s not doing Strictly Come Dancing – after turning down I’m A Celeb and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

If you didn’t know who Body Coach Joe Wicks was before last year then you will likely have been familiar with the name by the time 2020 drew to a close. While we were all stuck inside due to the lockdown, Joe decided to launch PE sessions for kids, and adults online and it proved to be a massively successful venture.

Advertisement

Joe was already a big name before but this was his way of coming into our homes and helping us stay fit at a time when it was easy to set up a permanent residence on the sofa.

With a rise of to superstar levels of fame comes many offers and, if you are expecting to see Joe pop up on a reality show then think again – he is really not keen to do it and, in an interview with this week’s Radio Times, he revealed he’s actually turned down a few for a lovely reason.

“To be honest, I just love being at home with my kids too much. Being away for three weeks at a time, I wouldn’t enjoy that experience because I’d be missing them,” he said of his decision to turn down offers for shows including I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What, though, about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing? That’s a show that would not require him to leave his family behind for a lengthy period so could he be in the running to appear in the 2021 series?

Well, the answer to that is a resounding no. “I’m definitely not. Publicly dancing on a dance floor, out there and exposed on my own, is my worst fear. I can only ever really have a dance when I’ve had a drink, so to do Strictly I’d have to be steaming!”

We won’t lie, a part of us would love to see a drunk Joe Wicks trying to impress the likes of Craig Revel Horwood – comedy gold in the making.

Advertisement

You can read the full interview with Joe in this week’s Radio Times, out Tuesday. Strictly Comes Dancing will return to BBC One this autumn. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.