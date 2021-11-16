The Radio Times logo
  4. Holly Willoughby misses This Morning and is replaced by Josie Gibson

Holly Willoughby missed the show with Phillip Schofield on Tuesday and was replaced by Josie Gibson

FROM ITV DAYTIME THIS MORNING Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Published:

Holly and Phil go together like peas in a pod.

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has hosted the ITV morning show This Morning opposite The Cube presenter Phillip Schofield since 2009 after she took over from Fern Britton.

Dancing on Ice saw the pair present a flagship weekend entertainment show for the channel too for the show’s original run and its reboot from 2018 onwards.

So, the pair are rather inseparable.

However, on Tuesday (November 16), fans will have seen that Holly was absent from her usual Tuesday slot with Phil.

Instead, Phillip was joined by roaming presenter and competitions extraordinaire Josie Gibson on the iconic ITV sofa.

At the top of the show, as Josie was introduced, the pair explained why Holly had been replaced.

Where is Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

At the start of the show, a delighted Phillip commented: This is a bit of a first!

“I don’t know, about an hour ago you were on your way to do our live competitions in Surrey.”

Phillip confirmed the tight turnaround to bring Josie back to the studio to replace Holly, who had to drop out at short notice.

Phillip Schofield with Josie Gibson on This Morning
ITV

He confirmed: “Holly is not here today because she’s got a tummy bug. Nothing more than that. She’ll probably be back in tomorrow.”

While we’re all hoping Holly gets well soon, it was an exciting opportunity for Josie – with Phillip noting how the replacement was “parachuted in” on Tuesday.

Josie joked: “I couldn’t believe it, I thought they got the wrong number, Phil.”

The former Big Brother winner commented that she thought producers were joking and being on the sofa as a presenter feels “surreal”.

She added to Phil: “I’ve grown up watching the show and now I’m sat alongside you.

“I’ve been thrown in the deep end but I’ve got the best arm-bands on the planet.”

Who presents This Morning?

Typically, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby present This Morning from Mondays to Thursday during the week.

Friday morning instalments are then fronted by Dermot O’Leary and Allison Hammond.

Prior to Dermot and Allison taking over the Friday slot, the morning was presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

This Morning airs on weekdays on ITV from 10am to 12.30pm.

Find out what’s on tonight with our TV Guide.

