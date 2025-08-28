High on the priority list of the busy buyers is a turnkey, but rebel Anderson takes a risk when he serves up a Mystery House requiring a little extra love and attention.

Elsewhere in the episode, Anderson takes a break from property to skipper a narrowboat in a bid to learn all about slow tourism.

Anderson was announced as a new presenter on the long-running BBC programme earlier this month, and said it was a "real honour" to join the presenting line-up.

He said: "Escape to the Country is one of the reasons I moved out of London for a quieter more rural way of life.

Richie Anderson. BBC/Naked West/Fremantle UK

"I’m excited to pass on my love of the countryside to our house hunters and it’s a privilege to share such a personal experience with them and help tell their story. My first episode is in my stomping ground in The Midlands, an area that is often overlooked when it comes to country life so I can’t wait to show you some hidden gems."

Anderson joins series regulars Alistair Appleton, Briony May Williams, Denise Nurse, Ginny Buckley, Jules Hudson, Nicki Chapman, Sonali Shah and Steve Brown who all feature across the new series.

So far, the presenters have found themselves in Argyll and Bute, Devon and next Monday (1st September), Denise Nurse finds herself in Kent and helps a mother and son make a fresh start in the Garden of England.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Escape to the Country continues on Monday 1st September at 3pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Escape to the Country to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad