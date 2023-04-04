BBC Two will be airing Easter from King's this weekend, with the Cambridge college's choir performing the best of Bach, Mozart and Tchaikovsky throughout the 70-minute special.

With the Easter weekend just days away, there's a lot of telly to look forward to watching over a few chocolate eggs and a copy of the Radio Times – from Why Didn't They Ask Evans? to MasterChef – but if you're after something more traditional, you can always rely on the King's College choir to deliver the holiday hymns.

With the college's Dean, Reverend Dr Stephen Cherry, leading the religious service, the male choir's renditions of classical pieces are set to bring some musical serenity to our Saturday evening.

Here's everything you need to know about 2023's Easter from King's and how to watch it.

When is Easter from King's on TV?

Easter from King's returns to BBC Two on Saturday 8th April at 6pm.

The 74-minute special will air on BBC Two in the UK at 6pm, while those in Northern Ireland will be able to tune into the programme at 8pm that evening.

Who is performing at Easter from King's?

Easter from Kings. BBC

The traditional Easter celebration will see the world-renowned choir of King's College, Cambridge, perform a series of readings and compositions in the college's candlelit chapel.

There'll be music from Bach, Mozart and Tchaikovsky, while members of King's College will read from the King James Bible.

This year's service will be led by the Dean, Reverend Dr Stephen Cherry, while the choir will follow the lead of director Daniel Hyde.

The King's College choir was formed by King Henry VI in 1441 and currently features 16 choristers, who are boys enrolled at King's College School, and 14 choral scholars, who are Cambridge University students.

Easter from King's airs on BBC Two at 6pm on Saturday 8th April.

