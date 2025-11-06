Celebrity Race Across the World is back for another thrilling series as a new group of celebrities and their loved ones swap luxury for backpacks and comfort for the unknown.

This time round, the four duos are being sent on one of the most diverse and visually stunning routes yet, as they head across the Caribbean and Pacific coast of Central America.

As ever, the celebrities will be put through their paces and will travel from checkpoint to checkpoint with zero help along the way. As well as the celebrities, there is a camera operator following them along each step of the way, who must ensure they keep quiet even if the celebrities are at risk of wasting time or going in the wrong direction.

Harley Moon Kemp, who takes part in the race alongside her brother Roman, told RadioTimes.com and other press that no matter how stressed out she and her brother became, there was not one hint offered from the crew who accompanied them.

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp. BBC/StudioLambert/Carlos Montero

She said: "It's the one thing everyone asks, 'Surely the crew, like, you can get a hint or you know that you're going in the wrong direction.' I don't know if they audition these camera crew as actors, I don't know, but we do nothing, they're set back from you.

"You don't really interact with them much, and at times, obviously, you're a few weeks in, you're exhausted, you're starving, you slept rough and you're knackered. We start[ed] testing, 'Do you think they know?'

"We get paranoid between us, like, maybe we'll say we're going this way, me and Roman are like, 'Look in their eyes, look in their eyes,' and no one gives off nothing. But they genuinely are, like, really detached from you as contestants."

Despite this, there are moments where producers will have to step in if it is absolutely necessary.

Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Harleymoon Kemp, Roman Kemp, Anita Rani, Balvinder Singh Nazran, Dylan Llewellyn and Jackie Llewellyn. Studio Lambert

Lewis Price, the show's embed producer and director, noted that the rare moment the camera crew will step in is if they are about to put themselves in danger.

"If they go to do something that's stupidly dangerous, we do stop that," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

He noted that the duos have multi-skilled agents along with them, who act as security and a medic should anything happen.

Series producer Phil Lewis added: "So every time anyone gets on a bus, stays in a hotel, crosses the road, there's someone out there looking after their safety. If they're walking through dodgy parts of town, just keeping an eye and looking around that."

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 6th November at 8pm.

