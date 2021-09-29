How to watch the Canada’s Drag Race – all the details about RuPaul’s spin-off
Canada's Drag Race has a new home.
We’re currently loving season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but you can never get enough of Mama Ru and her fierce queens.
With series two of Canada’s Drag Race on the way, there’s plenty more in store for fans of the franchise.
From 14th October, 12 fiery Canadian queens will compete to become Canada’s next Drag Superstar. Brook Lynn Hytes will return to host the Canadian version of the international phenomenon, while Ru will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.
As the new series takes off, here’s everything you need to know about the Canadian queens and how to watch.
How to watch Canada’s Drag Race
Series two of Canada’s Drag Race will air exclusively on WOW Presents Plus from 14th October.
You can subscribe at uk.wowpresentsplus.com/ or sign up for a 7-day free trial now.
Each episode will test competitors’ talents, and challenge them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design and improvisation. One competitor is eliminated at the end of each episode, until one queen is left standing with the crown, sceptre and title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.
And for those who missed series one, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer where it aired last year. All episodes are still available to stream on the site.
Who are Canada’s Drag Race season two queens?
This year’s line-up includes 12 fabulous queens, and we can’t wait to see them in action.
You can see a full list below:
- Adriana
- Beth
- Eve 6000
- Gia Metric
- Icesis Couture
- Kendall Gender
- Kimora Amour
- Océane Aqua-Black
- Pythia
- Stephanie Prince
- Suki Doll
- Synthia Kiss
Canada’s Drag Race season two starts on WOW on 14th October 2021. To find out what else is on tonight, check out our TV Guide.