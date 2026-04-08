BBC Studios has launched the first-ever streaming platform designed specifically for airlines.

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BBC Player, which has been developed with Panasonic Avionics, will provide in-flight entertainment with BBC Studios shows.

The new service will be the first fully rights-cleared streaming platform designed specifically for airlines.

It will feature a library of BBC favourites, including content from BBC Earth, BBC News, BritBox, BBC Kids and CBeebies.

The move comes as part of the BBC’s wider strategy to generate more commercial income to offset declining license fee income.

BBC Player will launch later this year.

BBC logo at the entrance of the BBC headquarters at Broadcasting House. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Zina Neophytou, SVP Out of Home and BBC Commercial News at BBC Studios, said in a statement: “Launching BBC Player with Panasonic later this year will be transformative for the inflight entertainment industry."

She continued: "BBC Studios continues to drive innovation and is the first studio to bring air travellers a state-of-the-art, fully rights cleared streaming platform, whenever and wherever they fly.

She added: “Passengers will enjoy a continuously evolving library of the best stories from the BBC, enhancing their inflight experience with a service they will instantly recognise, trust and love.”

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