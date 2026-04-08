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BBC Studios launches 'first-ever' airline streaming service for in-flight entertainment with old favourites
You'll no longer have to scroll through a list of tired old films when you're on a flight!
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Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 4:28 pm
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