You season 4 release date confirmed as trailer unveiled

As part of TUDUM, the streamer's global fan event which took place on Saturday 24th September, Netflix announced that You season 4 would be split into two parts, with the first set to debut on 10th February.

Netflix has revealed a first-look teaser giving us a glimpse of the highly-anticipated fourth season of You - as well as confirming a release date.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for part 2, which is scheduled to land on the streamer on 10th March.

The drama revolves around psychopath, stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

During the course of season 3, Joe rebranded himself into the ultimate stay at home father with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). That is, of course, until his killer instincts got the better of him.

And it looks like Joe is about to reinvent himself once again, if the new trailer is anything to go by.

“I’m not the loveable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs anymore," Badgley's character says as he moves towards the camera in a suave suit. This time, he's Professor Jonathon Moore.

"Allow me to introduce myself," he continues. "I’ve gone through a bit of refinement."

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

You season 4 started filming in March of this year with Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers joining the series, which has been shot this year at least partly in London.

Gage will playing Adam, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family, while Ritchie is playing the show's new female lead Kate, a smart, independent and suspicious art gallery director who is protective of her wild and famous socialite best friend Lady Phoebe (Keeper).

When the new season was announced, showrunner Sera Gamble said: “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”

Joe might be reinventing himself in season 4, but actor Badgley recently confirmed that his character's murderous quest for happily ever after will continue to raise eyebrows.

"I think Joe will remain the same," Badgley told TV Line. "Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatised and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 10th February, while part 2 will land on 10th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now.

