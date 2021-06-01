Succession star Nicholas Braun offers update on season 3

Succession star Nicholas Braun has given an update on season three of HBO’s acclaimed satirical drama, which has faced a significant delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can rest assured that more episodes of Succession are on the way, continuing the outrageous and at times farcical saga of dysfunctional media giants, the Roy family.

In an interview with GQ, Braun discussed how work on season three is progressing, revealing that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, which has helped “some” filming to be completed.

Braun was cryptic when grilled on story developments in the upcoming chapter, refusing to confirm or deny whether the pandemic will be explicitly referenced in the plot.

However, he did tease some details about what the future holds for Greg and his rival Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), whose odd dynamic was left at a critical point after the season two finale.

“Tom and Greg’s relationship continues to be rocky,” he revealed. “And there’s a deep love for one another under it all. That’s all I can say.”

While longtime viewers will notice less globetrotting in the next season of Succession – as production has been restricted to New York City alone – the chemistry between the cast remains strong despite difficult new safety procedures.

“You can’t even be annoyed. There’s nothing you can do,” he said, speaking of protective measures including masks, testing and social distancing. “The scenes haven’t been affected. I think we’re tighter than ever.”

There’s no release date for Succession’s third season at present, but HBO boss Casey Bloys previously told Deadline the show could return in the final quarter of 2021 – assuming there are no further setbacks.

Expect to see more from the star-studded Succession cast, which includes Brian Cox (Medici: Masters of Florence), Jeremy Strong (The Gentlemen), Kieran Culkin (Fargo), Sarah Snook (Pieces of a Woman) and Hiam Abbass (Ramy).

Succession is available to stream on NOW.