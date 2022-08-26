Will we get a chance to see how the lawyer responds to Jeff's actions?

The first season of Netflix legal drama Partner Track wrapped up on a dramatic note after another bombshell was dropped on Ingrid Yun, leaving her speechless.

Read on for everything you need to know about Partner Track season 2.

Has Partner Track been renewed for season 2?

Not currently, no.

There's been no word from Netflix on the future of the show, but that's to be expected. The streamer usually waits one month to gauge popularity before committing to additional episodes, and with every new season of a show costing more to make, the execs will want to know if there's an audience before giving the thumbs up.

Partner Track season 2 release date speculation: When could it arrive?

If season 2 does get the go-ahead, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until mid-2023, or later.

Partner Track season 2 cast: Who could return?

Alongside Arden Cho as Ingrid, we'd expect the following movers and shakers to return:

Dominic Sherwood as Jeff Murphy

Alexandra Turshen as Rachel Friedman

Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson

Nolan Gerard Funk as Dan Fallon

Matthew Rauch as Marty Adler

Desmond Chiam as Zi-Xin 'Z' Min

There are also plenty of other recurring and minor characters who could feature, plus some new faces, too.

But we doubt Rob Heaps will return as Nick Laren after his relationship with Ingrid crashed and burned.

Partner Track season 2 plot: What could happen?

Ingrid's world was turned upside down once again in the finale when she learned that Jeff was the reason she didn't make partner at Parsons Valentine & Hunt. He had very kindly informed Marty about stepping in to bail her out of jail, which derailed her aspirations while benefitting his own.

"A parter puts the firm first, Ingrid," said Marty. "I thought I could trust you."

It's a colossal betrayal of her trust and leaves Ingrid and Jeff's personal and professional relationship (they're supposed to be working alongside one another on the Sun Corp partnership) in a precarious place.

But however messy it gets, at least she'll have the support of Rachel and Tyler after the three of them ironed out their differences.

