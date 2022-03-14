Stars and producers Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan spoke to Collider and detailed the impact that COVID-19 protocols had on the show, with Heughan saying: "I know that there were plans to travel to shoot elsewhere, but a large amount of the budget went to the COVID protocols."

Outlander season 6 has just started airing after production was heavily delayed by the pandemic, and we're getting more information about just how the new episodes were affected.

However, Balfe added: "I feel like there was a natural break in the storyline, where we ended up breaking. What we would’ve done, we’re gonna continue that when we go back to shoot. So, I don’t think we’ve lost anything."

It's not known where the additional location would have been, but the show has previously filmed in both Cape Town and Prague, as well as its usual home in Scotland.

This season has a reduced number of episodes, with eight instead of the usual 12 or 13, and comes two years after the last season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Roger MacKenzie actor Richard Rankin recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that there's a "real strength" to the combined family of Roger, Brianna, Jamie and Claire going into season 6, and that they have "a really strong platform to take on the external factors in season 6, like the community and the Christies arriving, the Revolutionary War, the aftermath of what happened in season 5".

"I think that Jamie found the respect for Roger," he added. "There was a lot of misunderstanding between the two of them from the off, but he's seen him in the light of what he is and has a respect and admiration for Roger, which will presumably continue from here on in."

Outlander is available to watch on Starz US now.

Outlander season 6 arrives in the UK on Sunday 6th March 2022 on StarzPlay, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.

Advertisement

Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.