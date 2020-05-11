Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe defends controversial assault in season 5 finale

She added, “In the earlier drafts, Claire had a lot of dialogue. I felt that if she speaks, she is not going to be constructing a conversation about cooking or anything. She’s going to say the only thing that she can say in that reality. She says, ‘No,’ and she says, ‘Jamie.’

“This is her grasping onto moments in her life that make her safe and comforted. But no matter how hard she tries to create that protective layer, the sheer horror of what’s happening bleeds into the dream-escape.”

Balfe also said that when exploring these kind of stories, it is important to, “highlight something that hasn’t been in the public eye, so we can start conversations”, adding that the scene with Claire focused on the”psychological mechanism of disassociation”.

Earlier, series star Sam Heughan had warned fans that the season five finale contained themes and issues that could be severely triggering for some viewers, pointing those who might have been affected by the episode in the direction of resources that could help them.