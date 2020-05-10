Outlander’s Sam Heughan on ‘tough, triggering’ issues in season 5 finale

Outlander has never shied away from tackling serious themes – and across the entire story so far we’ve seen the devastating, long-lasting impacts of sexual assault and rape.

Thankfully, the stars of the popular drama are well aware how tricky some of these scenes can be for certain fans to watch. And now Sam Heughan has stepped up with a message flagging what’s to come in episode 12.

Those of you that have seen ep12, hope you likes it, please don’t give it away for others. It’s our strongest yet!!???? It tackles some tough issues and it may be triggering.

Please, if you need to talk, know there are resources available. https://t.co/7akNQi3Him@outlander_starz pic.twitter.com/SQ3wGJyHhq — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 10, 2020

“Those of you that have seen ep12, hope you likes it, please don’t give it away for others. It’s our strongest yet!!” he wrote ahead of the UK Amazon Prime Video air date on Monday 11th May.

“It tackles some tough issues and it may be triggering. Please, if you need to talk, know there are resources available.”

The preview for the season five finale, titled Never My Love, tells fans: “Claire struggles to survive brutal treatment from her captors, as Jamie gathers a group of loyal men to help him rescue his wife; Roger and Brianna’s journey takes a surprising turn.”

The Outlander season 5 finale arrives on Prime Video on Monday 11th May in the UK. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.