The Irish star has appeared opposite Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, respectively, since the beginning of the historical fantasy drama which aired its first season in 2014.

Caitriona Balfe has discussed the future of the popular drama series Outlander.

The series has already been renewed for a 16-episode seventh season ahead of the release of the upcoming eight-episode sixth run.

The Outlander season 6 trailer was released on Wednesday (19th January) to much fanfare on social media as the so-called 'droughtlander' nears its end.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote her role in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast, Balfe was asked about how much longer she sees the series going on amid speculation about the show’s future.

"I don't know. I mean, we've only been picked up for one more season," commented Balfe. "So those decisions are sort of out of our hands.

"But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then, you know, why wouldn't you want to continue on?"

However, the actress reiterated on further renewals of the show: "That's above my pay grade, those decisions.”

The comments come following the release of the latest trailer on Wednesday, which teased the dramatic events for Claire and Jamie Fraser in the new season.

Outlander season 6 sees fans reunited with Claire and Jamie Fraser (StarzPlay/ YouTube)

"The highly-anticipated return of the epic series will launch with an extended episode, picking up shortly after from traumatising events that took place at the end of season five," confirmed the official synopsis.

"The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge.

"The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family."

We can hardly wait!

Outlander season 6 will premiere on StarzPlay in the UK on 6th March 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.