The winners of the New Voice Awards 2026 have been announced, with titles such as BBC drama Virdee and documentary Grenfell: Uncovered taking home prizes.

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The annual celebration of emerging creatives returned for its ninth year on Thursday (12 March) at Curzon Soho in a ceremony hosted by broadcaster and presenter Elle Osili-Wood.

AA Dhand won the debut writer award for Virdee, the six-part BBC crime drama based upon his own best-selling novels, which was cancelled earlier this year after just one season.

The series follows Bradford-based detective Harry Virdee (Staz Nair) as he hunts down a killer targeting the area’s Asian community, while also grappling with pushback from his family over his decision to marry his Muslim wife Saima (Aysha Kala).

The drama received largely positive reviews from critics and fans upon its release and was widely hailed as a fresh take on the detective drama genre.

AA Dhand at the New Voice Awards 2026. Tori Ferenc

Meanwhile, Netflix director Olaide Sadiq took home the Victor Adebodun debut director award for Grenfell: Uncovered, which charts the events that led to the fire in 2017.

It was also a big night for Fully Focused Productions, which picked up the indie impact award "for their ongoing commitment to make productions inclusive and to transforming storytelling".

Further awards went to Simi Jolaosa, who picked up the award for debut presenter for BBC Eye Investigations: The Child Cancer Scam; Bella Roberts, who received the award for best social creator; and Fats Moeva for future presenter.

Grenfell: Uncovered. Netflix

The TV Foundation’s impact director, Gemma Bradshaw, in a statement: “Watch out for the winners, and indeed all the nominees of the New Voice Awards, they are making some of the most creative and powerful storytelling on our screens.

"The New Voice Awards is always the most joyful event with everyone there focused on celebration, inclusivity and the future.”

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