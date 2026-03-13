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Cancelled BBC detective drama and Grenfell documentary win big at New Voice Awards 2026
BBC drama Virdee, which was axed earlier this year, picked up an award at the ceremony.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 12:48 pm
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