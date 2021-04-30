Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston ‘genuinely don’t know’ if there will be another series

Vicky McClure and Martin Compston have revealed they “don’t know” if there will be a seventh series of Line of Duty.

Guesting on the Jonathan Ross Show (airing Saturday 1st May 2021 on ITV), the pair were asked if there will be any more series after the sixth concludes.

“Genuinely don’t [know]. We don’t know anything, not just saying it for effect,” McClure said, ahead of Sunday night’s season finale.

Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, added: “That’s nothing different for us. Jed [Mercurio, the showrunner] always takes months after… there’s stuff above our pay grade, analytics, figures and all that kind of thing that comes in. He always takes time off. But I think it is important to say: I think this natural story arc that we’ve been on for the last six years.”

He continued: “We won’t come back just for the sake of it. That’s for sure. We’ll come back if there’s a story to tell. But, so as well, if it ends well maybe sometimes it is best to leave it. But, so, genuinely we don’t know.”

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated Line of Duty finale, McClure and Compston also discussed the show’s huge fan base.

“It’s surreal, it’s just gone insane; the art, the creativity, the videos. We’re just blessed [by the fans],” McClure said.

Compston added: “Every year you worry, are we still relevant? Are people still going to be invested? Now we’re bigger than ever, getting new fans… it’s an intense period when it’s on. Yeah man, the reactions have just been great. All these wild theories – some are pretty close!”

Host Jonathan Ross also put some fan theories to the pair in order to gage their reaction.

On Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) tapping her pen four times (morse code for “H”), McClure said coyly: “Hmm that’s very interesting, yeah. Very, very interesting…”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday 1st May 2021 on ITV at 9:35pm. Series six of Line of Duty concludes this Sunday night, 9pm on BBC One.