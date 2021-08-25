Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter reveals how Debra will return as series regular

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Dexter as the show is making a return later in the year in an attempt to give the series the ending it has always deserved – pretty much everyone can agree that the original series finale was hardly a high point for the murderous drama.

But there have been some question marks over whether certain characters will be back, with many hoping that we would somehow see Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra again, despite her character being killed off towards the end of the original show’s run. When we learned that she would be back, the question then became, how?

Well, Carpenter was part of a Dexter Q&A at the Television Critics Association summer press tour earlier this week, and she was able to share more details about her surprise comeback. It seems that Debra will now be living in Dexter’s head when the show returns – much like the character of Harry did originally.

“I don’t think of her as a ghost per se, but more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter,” Carpenter said on her return, adding that she “comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love him.” So, it seems that even when she is dead, Debra still has her work cut out for her when it comes to Dexter.

Dexter himself, Michael C. Hall, also spoke about what Debra will bring to the table, saying: “As much as she is an internalized character for Dexter, I think she represents how far he’s fallen without a compass. I was so excited about Jennifer doing this because I knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places. And, of course, she did. And it was really fun to crack open our sense of his internal landscape, because it’s much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be.”

Dexter: New Blood is set almost ten years after the finale of the original show. Take a look at the trailer for the revival below.

Dexter: New Blood starts later this year.