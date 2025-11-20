The Death of Bunny Munro adapts the novel of the same name by legendary rock musician and author Nick Cave, which follows a father and son on an uncomfortable road trip after a devastating personal tragedy.

Ad

Doctor Who and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith plays the title role, while Cave takes on scoring duties alongside creative partner Warren Ellis, a long-serving member of his celebrated band, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

The group are among a slew of top artists featured in The Death of Bunny Munro soundtrack, although Cave revealed at London Literature Festival that he actually had very little hand in selecting the show's licensed songs.

He left that important task to producers at Clerkenwell Films – and voiced his approval of the results.

Cave summarised: "They allow a whole lot of really f****d up stuff to happen, but it keeps sort of bouncing back to a kind of upbeat indie pop song or something like that, and it keeps you just sort of jollying along.

"By episode 6, this is not a funny [series] at all... It just becomes darker and darker, but the music somehow buoys the whole thing up."

By contrast, Cave's original compositions for The Death of Bunny Munro are far more "melancholic" and "heartfelt" than those on the acquired song list.

If any of the entries in The Death of Bunny Munro's soundtrack have grabbed your attention, read on for a complete guide to all of the songs featured in the new drama series, as it makes its debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Death of Bunny Munro theme music

The Death of Bunny Munro theme song is an original track written and performed by Nick Cave and his frequent Bad Seeds collaborator Warren Ellis.

At the time of writing, an official recording of the song is yet to be released online, although we wouldn't be surprised if this happens in the coming days or weeks – it is, after all, a banger.

Watch this space.

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 1 songs

Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé star in The Death of Bunny Munro; here, Bunny and Bunny Jr are leaning against an interior wall in black tie clothing, each drinking from a can
Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé star in The Death of Bunny Munro Sky UK / Clerkenwell Films
  • I'm Alive by Johnny Thunder
  • Cherry by JJ Cale
  • Shot Down by The Sonics
  • Tubthumping by Chumbawumba
  • What's a Woman by Vaya Con Dios
  • Be My Enemy by The Waterboys

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 2 songs

  • Movin' On Up by Primal Scream
  • Complicated by Avril Lavigne
  • Hit The North Part 1 by The Fall
  • Fried My Little Brains by The Kills
  • A Forest by The Cure
  • Babe, I'm On Fire by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 3 songs

Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé in The Death of Bunny Munro. They are sat together in a laundrette and Smith is shirtless with a cigarette in his mouth
Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé in The Death of Bunny Munro. Sky/Parisa Taghizadeh
  • Can't Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue
  • I Got Friends by Warmduscher
  • Heart of Glass by Blondie
  • Susie Q by Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Black Velvet by Alannah Myles

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 4 songs

  • New Dawn Fades by Joy Division
  • Tacko by Max Romeo
  • The Thing I Done by CW Stoneking
  • If You Were Still Around (Music for a New Society) by John Cale
  • Golden Brown by The Stranglers
  • Hey, Who Really Cares by Linda Perhacs

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 5 songs

  • Milk and Honey by Jackson C Frank

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 6 songs

  • Always on My Mind by Elvis Presley (cover)
  • Bright Horses by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Death of Bunny Munro premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 20th November 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad

Add The Death of Bunny Munro to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Authors

A headshot of RadioTimes.com drama writer David Craig. He is outside, smiling, wearing glasses and has a beard
David CraigSenior Drama Writer

David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad