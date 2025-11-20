The Death of Bunny Munro adapts the novel of the same name by legendary rock musician and author Nick Cave, which follows a father and son on an uncomfortable road trip after a devastating personal tragedy.

Ad

Doctor Who and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith plays the title role, while Cave takes on scoring duties alongside creative partner Warren Ellis, a long-serving member of his celebrated band, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

The group are among a slew of top artists featured in The Death of Bunny Munro soundtrack, although Cave revealed at London Literature Festival that he actually had very little hand in selecting the show's licensed songs.

He left that important task to producers at Clerkenwell Films – and voiced his approval of the results.

Cave summarised: "They allow a whole lot of really f****d up stuff to happen, but it keeps sort of bouncing back to a kind of upbeat indie pop song or something like that, and it keeps you just sort of jollying along.

"By episode 6, this is not a funny [series] at all... It just becomes darker and darker, but the music somehow buoys the whole thing up."

By contrast, Cave's original compositions for The Death of Bunny Munro are far more "melancholic" and "heartfelt" than those on the acquired song list.

If any of the entries in The Death of Bunny Munro's soundtrack have grabbed your attention, read on for a complete guide to all of the songs featured in the new drama series, as it makes its debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Death of Bunny Munro theme music

The Death of Bunny Munro theme song is an original track written and performed by Nick Cave and his frequent Bad Seeds collaborator Warren Ellis.

At the time of writing, an official recording of the song is yet to be released online, although we wouldn't be surprised if this happens in the coming days or weeks – it is, after all, a banger.

Watch this space.

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 1 songs

Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé star in The Death of Bunny Munro Sky UK / Clerkenwell Films

I'm Alive by Johnny Thunder

Cherry by JJ Cale

Shot Down by The Sonics

Tubthumping by Chumbawumba

What's a Woman by Vaya Con Dios

Be My Enemy by The Waterboys

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 2 songs

Movin' On Up by Primal Scream

Complicated by Avril Lavigne

Hit The North Part 1 by The Fall

Fried My Little Brains by The Kills

A Forest by The Cure

Babe, I'm On Fire by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 3 songs

Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé in The Death of Bunny Munro. Sky/Parisa Taghizadeh

Can't Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

I Got Friends by Warmduscher

Heart of Glass by Blondie

Susie Q by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Black Velvet by Alannah Myles

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 4 songs

New Dawn Fades by Joy Division

Tacko by Max Romeo

The Thing I Done by CW Stoneking

If You Were Still Around (Music for a New Society) by John Cale

Golden Brown by The Stranglers

Hey, Who Really Cares by Linda Perhacs

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 5 songs

Milk and Honey by Jackson C Frank

The Death of Bunny Munro episode 6 songs

Always on My Mind by Elvis Presley (cover)

Bright Horses by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The Death of Bunny Munro premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 20th November 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad