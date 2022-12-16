The series has charmed viewers with its peaceful setting in the Yorkshire Dales, where vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) becomes an invaluable member of the local community.

All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 next week for its latest Christmas special - and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the brand new episode.

However, signs of trouble in the wider world hit home in this Christmas special, as evacuees arrive in the village seeking safety from the devastating air raids of the Second World War.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One evacuee in particular, a girl by the name of Eva Feldman (played by newcomer Ella Bernstein), becomes a key focus for James and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), who want to make her feel welcome amid such trying times.

The trailer below gives fans an early glimpse at what they can expect to see:

"Christmas is a time for family," begins Tristan (Callum Woodhouse). "Those that are here and especially those who are not... the only thing left to say is: Merry bloody Christmas!"

Between shots of the festivities, there are allusions towards the terrible conflict going on, ranging from a photo of absent soldiers to a stall of wartime provisions.

Reflecting the great danger of the moment in history, Siegfried (Samuel West) emotionally states: "If anything happened to you, it would be the end for me."

On a brighter note, Mrs Hall is reunited with Gerald (Will Thorp), but it remains to be seen whether their heartfelt friendship will evolve into something more.

Following on from this Christmas special, All Creatures Great and Small will return for a complete fourth season next year.

All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 23rd December 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.