It will star Lowe and his wife, Lauren Dropla, who have recently been told they have to vacate their home at The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma following recent news that Carole Baskin took control of it.

Speaking to People, Lowe revealed: "It'll be our narrative on the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories. And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe's facility to the new facility.

"And then the day-to-day struggle of running something as big as a 60-acre animal park and all the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and fighting all of the animal rights groups."

Lowe went on to explain how the as yet un-placed project is currently in pre-production and the team are trying to film B-roll but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to procedings.

He added how there's "a few more weeks" until full filming commences.

Earlier in the week, Baskin was awarded full control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park.

Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, said it's "another emotional blow", in a statement obtained by The Independent.

They added: "As hard as this news is, we refuse to accept defeat. Even as we type this message, Joe's legal team is filing appeals and his social media/PR team are rallying public support."

